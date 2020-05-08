Investigation launched following death of doctor who…

An NHS trust has launched a serious incident investigation following the death of one of its doctors who reportedly begged his hospital for better protection against Covid-19.

Dr Peter Tun, 62, requested access to more personal protective equipment (PPE) numerous times, but contracted the virus and died on April 13, according to the Guardian.

The paper said Dr Tun sent emails to managers at the Royal Berkshire Hospital on March 23 but was told that, as his ward had no confirmed cases of Covid-19, it was not a priority.

He was told his team could not even have surgical masks and that resources needed to be used “sensibly”, despite the fact that two members of his team were self-isolating at the time.

A Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust spokesman said: “We can confirm a serious incident investigation has been launched.

“It involves senior managers and clinicians, who are working closely with Dr Tun’s family to look at their concerns and answer their questions.

“Whilst this is ongoing, we are unable to say any more.”

In one email, published by the Guardian, Dr Tun said: “We do not have any basic surgical masks for Caversham ward neuro-rehab medical team. The ward stock has been taken by ICU (intensive care) … we do not have eye protection kits, gowns nor scrubs.”

A manager responded: “These supplies are not widely available and need to be used sensibly … This is the Trust position at the moment and I do not have any powers to influence this.”

Dr Tun’s son, Michael, told the paper that something had gone “seriously wrong” for his father, a doctor with 40 years’ experience, to have to plead with his management and still be denied, adding that his death had been “avoidable”.