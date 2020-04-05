iOS 13.4-Running iPhones Unable To Make FaceTime Calls To Older iPhone Models

A number of iPhone users who updated their devices to iOS 13.4 are complaining that they are not unable to make FaceTime calls to those who use older iPhone models running on an early iOS version.

While Apple and other tech giants normally recommend that users should update their devices to the latest software and operating system versions to ensure stable and steady performance, iPhone users who updated to iOS 13.4 are now complaining that since they updated, they are now unable to make FaceTime calls to iPhones running on iOS 9.3.5 or iOS 9.3, MacRumors reported

The older iOS versions are the last known supported iOS versions for many iPhones and iPads, including the iPhone 4S, the iPad 2, third-generation iPad, the first-generation iPad mini, and the fifth-generation iPod touch.

These iPhone users have aired their frustrations over the problem via various online support pages and forums, including Apple’s Support Page, MacRumor’s Forums, Reddit and the social media app Twitter. Some netizens consider as another attempt from the Cupertino tech giant to push consumers to upgrade to a newer device.

“I’ll just say it before someone else does. People will argue that Apple is trying to force people to upgrade hardware by degrading the performance and functionality of older models,” a commenter said.

The problem comes amid the rise in the number of people using video conferencing and video calling apps during the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak. Many iPhone users complained that it is very untimely and has prevented people from contacting their loved ones, effectively hindering users from making sure that their family members are alright:

“Hey Apple, since iOS 13.4 i can‘t call an iOS 9 Device over Facetime. That‘s a real Problem at these Days because it‘s the only way for me and my 2 childs to see our 90yrs. young Mother/Grandmother. Please fix,” a Twitter user said.

Apple told consumers that it has “received reports of this issue” and that it will work to “get this issue resolved as quickly as possible.” Readers who have the same issue are advised to stay tuned and wait for more updates about the matter as they come.