iPhone 12: ‘Leaked’ Images Show Smaller Notch And Redesigned Rear Camera Setup

While Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro models have been praised for their features, new leaks suggest that the company’s upcoming flagships will have better looks and features that fans might like.

Leaked images showing outlines of the alleged iPhone 12 reveal that the device could have smaller notches and a different rear camera setup compared to the existing iPhone 11 Pro models, MacRumors reported.

The leaked images, coming from the same person who leaked an image of the iPhone 12 Pro models’ rear camera setup a few days ago, show graphical representations of the alleged device’s front and back. The images look plain and simple, as if coming from some sort of tutorial or support document, but they provide some interesting details for fans to see.

First, the notch which houses the TrueDepth Camera system used for Face ID now looks smaller than before. MacRumors noted that it now looks about a third smaller than the currently existing notch, and doesn’t eat up a lot of screen space anymore. A notch of this size will certainly be appealing to many users who don’t like the notch but want the iPhone’s specs and features.

Second, at the back rests a square camera module similar in size to those on the iPhone 11 Pro models. The cameras, however, have been reorganized so that four can fit inside. The images do not reveal what kind of cameras this iPhone model uses but one of the cameras looks like a LiDAR sensor, similar to the one on the new iPad Pro. It doesn’t have borders, but is colored a solid gray instead.

The images also reveal other details, including some buttons on the left and right-hand sides of the handset, bezels that go around the display, and the Apple logo at the back of the phone.

The images aren’t conclusive, but they do offer some insight as to what kind of physical changes Apple might make on the upcoming iPhone models. Again, these might not accurately represent the new models, and so it’s best to take them with a grain of salt.