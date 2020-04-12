iPhone 12 Release Date Rumors: Apple 5G Phone Launch Best In December

Apple needs the right strategic way of thinking as far as the timely launch of the iPhone 12 is concerned. In what would be their best device offering yet, there are plenty of factors to consider. At the top of the list is the coronavirus pandemic, something that has cost any business big losses.

That said, the Cupertino company needs careful deliberation for the iPhone 12. Their first 5G phone needs to be released at the right moment. And, judging by the way things are going, unveiling it in the fall may not be wise. In a previous post, it was already mentioned how Apple had planned to push its release by a couple of months. There was no definite time but now it seems that December looms as the optimal time to release the iPhone 12.

New research via BGR.com sums up all the speculations mentioned above. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reminds everyone of the delays that Apple will most likely do. He points out that December is the wise choice, singling out the timeframe needed for producing the device. Ives sees mass production starting in May.

Ives adds that Apple needs to be very careful. The company only gets one good shot at revealing its 5G-capable device and the manner of execution will dictate consumer buying power. Further, a December release makes sense. It is the holiday season, meaning most people would be looking at good gifts to hand out. Hopefully, at that point of 2020, the coronavirus has long been gone and most people would have gotten back on their feet.

Four new iPhones are expected, each differentiated according to feature. The rear cameras for the devices will set them apart. Two standard iPhone 12 devices (5.4-inch and 6.1-inc) will come out with two cameras and come in an Aluminum body. The two other phones will have a stainless steel body with the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max having three cameras and LiDAR sensors. All four iPhones will run on an A14 chip and have 5G connectivity.