iPhone 2020 Rumors: Apple To Arm Phone With Highly Improved Rear Camera

Apple will be unveiling a new clan of iPhones and this includes a high-end 6.7-inch variant. And since it will be among the best of the class, it appears the Cupertino company will be using it to introduce striking new rear camera features. And the first taste of that will come in the form of multiple rear cameras with large sensors that allow users to capture more light resulting in better image captures.

Word of such a high-end feature comes no less from renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo has been known to be one of the reliable sources when it comes to upcoming Apple products. In the case of the iPhone 2020 6.7-inch variant, he claims that it will come with a sensor-shift image stabilization feature. But it appears this will be only the tip of the iceberg as the Cupertino company will expand to two to three more iPhone models in 2021, Mac Rumors reported.

The new iPhone rear cameras should be something to watch out for. In the iPhone 11, Apple introduced optical image-stabilization features that accounted for better image and video captures but only when the Wide and Telephoto lenses were used. Taking it up a notch, the sensor-shift technology would be a big improvement and would no longer rely on any specific lens.

For those who have been following the 6.7-inch iPhone 2020 progress, this sensor-shift image stabilization feature was already teased before. With Kuo’s claim, that report (from Digitimes) has now gotten a bit more credible with several sources backing up their claim. What remains unknown for now is whether the same feature would be present on the two 6.1-inch iPhone models expected to come out this year.

Aside from the advanced rear camera, the 6.7-inch iPhone will be the variant that will have the largest display among the group. It is likely to be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If this does materialize in 2020, folks have great things to look forward to. That includes a periscope lens that would support up to 5X to 10X optical zoom – pretty much calling to mind the Huawei P30 Pro. As of now, iPhones can only go up to 2X zoom and 10X digital zoom. With an improved lens, folks can expect better quality results when capturing images and videos up and close with less blurriness. The said periscope lens will be designed by Apple in collaboration with Genius Electronic Optical.