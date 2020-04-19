iPhone 8 vs iPhone SE 2020; Should You Upgrade?

After a few months of leaks and rumors, Apple finally launched the much-awaited iPhone SE 2020. The entry-level iPhone seems like a good buy, especially for those who want to upgrade to a new iPhone model. But, what makes the new iPhone SE 2020 different from the iPhone 8, from which it borrowed its design.

iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 8: Camera

The iPhone 8 and the new iPhone SE 2020 both sport a single 12MP rear camera, with 5x digital zoom. Interestingly, according to Apple Vice President Phil Schiller, the iPhone SE 2020 is the company’s best-ever iPhone with a single-camera system perfect for taking photos and videos. Schiller’s statement implies that the camera of the entry-level iPhone is far better than that of last year’s iPhone XR. Additionally, the iPhone SE 2020 features QuickTake video, Portrait Lighting, Portrait Mode, and SmartHDR that the iPhone 8 does not have.

iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 8: Design

Both the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 8 has the same shape, size, and weight. In terms of design, the only difference is the location of the Apple logo, which is far lower compared to that in the iPhone 11 series. In terms of color options, the entry-level iPhone comes with the Product Red color, which replaces the Gold hue of the iPhone 8.

In terms of display, the only difference between the iPhone Se 2020 and the iPhone 8 is the 3D Touch, which the iPhone 8 features and the iPhone SE 2020 does not. Instead, the latest entry-level iPhone features a Touch ID sensor.

iPhone SE 2020 vs. iPhone 8: Performance and Price

The iPhone SE 2020 houses the latest A13 Bionic chip from Apple while the iPhone 8 runs on the A11 Bionic chip. In other words, the iPhone SE 2020 offers much faster and smarter performance because of its third generation neural engine. Both devices feature an IP67 rating, which resists water and dust.

Apart iPhones have stereo speakers, support Apple Pay through NFC, and come with Bluetooth 5. As for their prices, the iPhone 8 with 64 GB storage retails at $449 while its 128 GB storage retails at $499. The iPhone SE 2020 with 64 GB storage retails at $399, while its 128 GB storage retails at $499.