iPhone 9 Listed On Chinese Retailer, To Ship May 1

Fans from all over have been waiting for Apple to release a successor to the iPhone SE – that iPhone model that featured some of the best specs for its time yet was sold for a very affordable price. Recent reports provided hints that the device will be available in the market real soon. A new report, if accurate, indicates that it could already be preordered online.

Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com has already listed the “Apple iPhone 9” in its website, MyDrivers (via GizChina) reported. The listing does not reveal anything about the device, but has simply called it the iPhone 9 despite Cupertino’s lack of confirmation as to what the device could be called.

The listing does not have an image showing how the device looks. Instead, the listing has a photo of something covered by a piece of cloth. The listing also uses a placeholder amount (9,999 yuan) instead of the actual selling price, which is expected to be about $399.

Interestingly, the JD.com listing claims that the device will be shipped starting May 1. This shipping date seems to indicate that the device will be officially launched this month, likely on April 15 if news reports are accurate.

What to expect?

While fans shouldn’t put their hopes on that product listing, they can certainly expect to see the following once the iPhone SE successor gets released:

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that the iPhone SE 2, as he called it, will come in a chassis the same size as that of the iPhone 8. This means the device will likely feature a 4.7-inch display, which will be a welcome break from most handsets today.

Previous reports reveal that the iPhone SE successor will only have one rear camera. A leaked accessory case, however, has an opening large enough to hold two cameras. Of course, it doesn’t necessarily mean the device will have two cameras; it might have added features like True Tone flash instead.

As mentioned, the iPhone SE successor will not cost as much as Apple’s current flagships. It is expected to sell for $399 and up.