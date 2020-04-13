iPhone, iPad Tip: How To Turn Off CarPlay

Apple has so designed CarPlay so that it can be as useful and helpful as possible to all iPhone users who are always on the road. That said, there are times when such users might want to turn the feature off. The thing is, Apple didn’t add a power switch for that.

Thankfully, Apple Insider spotted two ways to turn CarPlay off. It’s not as easy as pressing a power button, but it does work and lets users enjoy not having to use CarPlay on their cars, for whatever reason they have – especially if using CarPlay distracts them while driving.

Here are two ways to turn CarPlay off so that it won’t work automatically whenever a person rides a car.

Via an iPhone’s Settings app

CarPlay can be turned off using the Settings app on the iPhone. Apple Insider noted that it works the same way as how users want their iPhones to forget or unpair with Wi-Fi networks and Bluetooth devices. Here’s how to do it:

This process disables CarPlay in specific cars. Those who want to disable the feature on more vehicles need to repeat the process, tapping on other vehicles to do so.

Via Screen Time

Using Screen Time to disable CarPlay allows disabling the feature on all vehicles that the device might connect to. This means users won’t have to worry about switching CarPlay on whenever they ride a different car. Here’s how to do it:

Doing this turns CarPlay off on all cars. Those who want to turn CarPlay on should simply reverse the instructions.