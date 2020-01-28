iPhone SE 2 release could finally offer the upgrade Apple fans have been waiting for

It’s the iPhone many have been waiting for and now it seems we may finally know more about when this device will get its grand unveiling. The budget iPhone SE has been a huge hit for Apple but this low-cost call maker hasn’t been updated in almost three years.

There’s been much speculation about when an upgraded model could arrive with many expecting it to have been released late last year.

However, that never happened with Apple only releasing its flagship iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro series during 2019.

Now some news from Bloomberg is suggesting that a launch of a cheaper device from Apple is imminent.

In fact, according to the report, assembly for the new iPhone could begin as early as next month with the device possibly getting a March release.

It’s not unusual for Apple to hold a keynote in the spring and with new iPads and MacBooks also rumoured this could be the perfect time to reveal all.

Although the new iPhone could be the star of the show don’t expect it to look like the current iPhone SE.

