iPhone SE 2020 Product RED Sales To Support COVID-19 Relief

The iPhone SE 2020 is one of the most impressive smartphones released this year in terms of specs, performance, and price. The new entry-level iPhone from the Cupertino tech juggernaut retails at $399 and houses Apple’s latest generation A13 Bionic chip. Interestingly, Apple says that a part of the sales of the iPhone SE 2020 Product RED will be donated to the COVID-19 Global Fund.

Apart from the black and white color options, the latest iPhone SE 2020 is also available in Product RED. When consumers choose this color, the official product page shows a message that says, “Every iPhone SE (PRODUCT)RED purchase now contributes directly to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19.” Usually, Apple’s Product RED campaign goes to the Global Fund that aims to fight AIDS.

In Dec. 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook shared that the Cupertino tech giant has donated over $220 million to the Global Fund since it launched the Product RED initiative four years ago. This time the proceeds of the iPhone SE 2020 Product RED will provide funding to countries in need of lab equipment, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and other support in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of the eligible proceeds from RED will go straight to the COVID-19 Global Response Fund.

COVID-19 is the coronavirus that infected more than 2M people all over the world. The World Health Organization declared the virus outbreak as pandemic last Mar. 11, 2020. Apple is one of the many companies that was first affected by the outbreak when China decided to shut its borders to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The Cupertino tech giant is also among those that are very active in helping the government fight the COVID-19. It launched various initiatives and collaborated with other companies to help resolve the global problem. Earlier, it sent care packages to its stranded employees in China.

Apple is also currently mass-producing face shields to donate it to medical frontliners who are risking their lives daily. It also collaborated with the actor Leonardo DiCaprio to launch America’s Food Fund. Apple partnered with Google in an ambitious plan to transform smartphones into a COVID-19 contact tracker.