iPhone SE Plus With More Prominent Display Reportedly On The Way

Apple officially announced the powerful entry-level iPhone SE 2020 a few days ago. However, if the new leak is to be believed, it appears that consumers will soon see its bigger sibling. A reputable Apple tipster recently shared that the Cupertino tech giant is preparing to launch the 2020 iPhone SE Plus.

Latest 2020 iPhone SE Plus Leak

The most recent information about the 2020 iPhone SE Plus came from serial Apple tipster Jon Prosser. In his official Twitter account, the tipster teased that he should have some iPhone SE Plus news soon. While Prosser did not mention additional details related to the upcoming handset, his tweet is enough to excite fans.

As to when exactly should fans expect the 2020 iPhone SE Plus is still unclear. However, when a Twitter user raised a followup question, the Apple tipster said that they should not cancel their iPhone SE 2020 pre-order. Prosser’s response somehow suggested that the 2020 iPhone SE Plus will not launch near the release window of the iPhone SE 2020.

2020 iPhone SE Plus Specs And Features

So far, details about the specs and features of the 2020 iPhone SE Plus are scarce. However, Tom’s Guide predicts that the upcoming handset would adopt the design of the iPhone 8 Plus. Based on this, it is safe to assume that the 2020 iPhone SE Plus would feature a 5.5-inch display and a home button or Touch ID. It could also pack a bigger battery capacity and improved camera performance.

Additionally, the 2020 iPhone SE Plus might house Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, similar to that found in the current generation flagship iPhone 11 series and iPhone SE 2020. It is also possible that, unlike its sibling, the entry-level iPhone with a more prominent display could sport a dual rear camera setup with higher camera configuration.

It is worth mentioning that while these details are exciting, these are not yet official. Apple has been mum about the existence of the 2020 iPhone SE Plus. Meanwhile, those who are planning to pre-order the iPhone SE 2020 today should expect a delayed delivery date. On its official website, Apple notes that those who pre-order should expect the arrival of the unit between May 1 and May 6, 2020.