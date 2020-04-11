Iran’s Rouhani says low-risk economic activities to…

DUBAI, April 5 – Iran’s president said on Sunday “low-risk” economic activities would resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country worst-affected by the new coronavirus.

“Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting.

“Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of office from Saturday … the decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities.” (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Potter)