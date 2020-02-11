Ireland election exit poll: Varadkar HUMILIATED as Dublin announces THREE-WAY TIE

LEO Varadkar has lost his grip on power as shock exit polls in the Irish election revealed a three-way tie.

Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein leader, soared in the exit poll of the crunch Irish general election, which saw Fine Gael leader Mr Varadkar humiliated. Irish voters took to the polls today to elect the 33rd Dail. The first votes were cast yesterday as people living on islands off the coast of Galway, Mayo and Donegal went to the ballot boxes, while the mainland voted today.

The results of the exit poll put Fine Gael at 22.4 percent, Sinn Fein at 22.3 and Fianna Fail at 22.2 percent. This means the three leading parties are completely divided. It also means forming a coalition from three major parties in Ireland could be impossible let alone challenging. Shock rippled through Ireland, with voters taking to social media to express their options.

One said: “This is seismic. Absolutely seismic. We are within the margin of error of being the biggest party in Ireland. WOW #GE2020.” A second said: “A 3 way tie in the Exit Poll! #GE2020.” A third said: “Three way tie – in statistical terms. No way of knowing the outcome for sure.

“Long weekend ahead. #GE2020 #ExitPoll.” No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable. The results of the poll, carried out by the Irish Times’ pollsters Ipsos MRBI – commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD – were announced after voting finished at 10pm. Sampling took place on Saturday across the country among 5,000 respondents.

“Long weekend ahead. #GE2020 #ExitPoll.” No party is expected to reach the 80-seat threshold to enable it to govern on its own, and a coalition administration of some complexion is almost inevitable. The results of the poll, carried out by the Irish Times’ pollsters Ipsos MRBI – commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD – were announced after voting finished at 10pm. Sampling took place on Saturday across the country among 5,000 respondents.

Mr Varadkar will now have to woo the smaller parties to get enough support to cling onto his role. Fine Gael are currently in coalition with four members of the ‘independent alliance’ and two other independents. Fianna Fail provide confidence.