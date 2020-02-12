Ireland election result: Who will form Irish government?

IRELAND’S general election result has still not yet been finalised with several seats left to declare, with all first preferences counted Sinn Fein has won the highest percentage of the vote but has no clear majority. Who will form the Irish government?

Sinn Fein, the left-wing republican party, won 24.5 percent of the vote, with Fianna Fail winning 22 percent and Fine Gael 21 percent. The last Irish election saw no single party win a majority and it took 70 days for a government to be formed.

Who will form the Irish government? There are 160 seats in the DAil Eireann, the Assembly of Ireland. None of the three main parties will win the 80 seats needed to form their own government. This means that a coalition government of some form will have to be negotiated.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald is considering options to see if she can form a government without either Fine Gael or Fianna Fail. Ms McDonald, speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland programme on Monday, said: “My first job of work, and I commenced this yesterday, is to establish with other parties whether or not there are the numbers to deliver a government without Fianna Fail or Fine Gael.” Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin has not ruled out working with Sinn Fein but did admit “significant incompatibilities” still existed. Fianna Fail had propped up Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael coalition government since 2016.

With Ms McDonald preferring to a left-leaning government, she’ll likely try teaming up with smaller parties like the Greens, Labour and Social Democrats. Those parties have – at the time of writing before all seats have declared – seven, two and three seats respectively. Sinn Fein, which has 36 seats so far, will also look to convince any independent TDs to join their coalition. But despite all this, it might not be enough to reach the 80 seats needed.

Should the left-leaning coalition fail to materialise, Sinn Fein may have to turn to Fianna Fail or Fine Gael. But with Irish voters turning away from the centre-right parties, any government including the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael would be seen as a partnership in contrast to the mood of the electorate. The odds of another confidence and supply deal, like the one seen after the 2016 result, involving the two historic rivals are also long. Both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael acknowledged the arrangement did little for their popularity.

Housing and health were the two standout issues in this election. Ireland is in its worst crisis in its history and hot topics have included homelessness, spiralling rent prices, lack of affordable housing and young people living with their parents or in emergency accommodation. In health, record-breaking trolley numbers, as well as strikes by nurses and paramedic staff, have dominated headlines in the last year. The exit poll showed that 32 percent of people said health and 26 percent said housing or homelessness were the most important deciding factors in how they cast their vote.

Who will form the Irish government?