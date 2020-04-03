Ireland likely to give further recommendations on…

DUBLIN, March 23 – Ireland’s national public health emergency team is likely to recommend measures to government on Tuesday on how to implement social distancing in public spaces to battle the spread of coronavirus, Health Minister Simon Harris said.

“We won’t be making decisions based on Twitter trends, we’ll follow the public health advice and I quite frankly expect that it’s likely we’re going to be receiving further recommendations from them,” Harris told national broadcaster RTE on Monday after crowds gathered in some parks and beaches at the weekend.

“We know that the 2 meters (social distancing) needs to be abided by, and perhaps we know that there are some places where that hasn’t been possible to happen, so perhaps greater guidance in relation to playgrounds, public spaces could be useful and perhaps greater guidance and supports for businesses too.” (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)