Ireland opens syndicated sale of seven-year bond

DUBLIN, April 7 – Ireland began the syndicated sale on Tuesday of a new 2027 bond that a market source said could raise 3-4 billion euros.

Ireland issued 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) of bonds in the first quarter of a 2020 target of 10-14 billion euros.

The government has not updated the target since it locked down the economy to limit the spread of the coronavirus and announced measures likely to cost at least 8 billion euros.

Last week, Ireland said it would have one syndicated issue and two bond auctions between April and June, its busiest quarter of bond issuance in more than two years.

Ireland mandated BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald Ireland, Danske Bank, Goldman Sachs International Bank and J.P. Morgan as joint lead managers of Tuesday’s sale, the National Treasury Management said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)