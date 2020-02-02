Ireland vs Scotland TV channel: What channel is Ireland vs Scotland Six Nations match on?

Ireland host Scotland in the Six Nations today but what TV channel is the match on? Express Sport is on hand with all the details.

Ireland and Scotland meet again four months on from their World Cup encounter. The Irish won 27-3 on that day and their solitary defeat in their past 11 home games against Scotland came at Croke Park in March 2010.

What has been said? Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: “I want to see the good old traditions of what all champion Ireland teams have been about. “We want to be a team that the Irish public love watching. The traditional parts of those champion teams have always been a dominant forward pack, an aggressive forward pack, unbelievably hard to handle. “I’ve been on the other side of that myself. A backline that facilitates that for a forward pack and also takes advantage of what the forwards are doing for them.

“That’s going back throughout history. Those are the essential parts of the game. The little bits we’re trying to build, they will take time, we’ll see how they progress over the next while, but hopefully before not too long we’re talking about our own history as well.” Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: “We have to be focused, confident and prepared to do the tough stuff at the weekend. It’s a new team. We know the performance in Yokohama [in the World Cup]wasn’t anywhere near good enough but this is a new team. The players are looking forward rather than back. “It’s important we are in the game and we stay in the fight for as long as possible. We are looking to impose our game on Ireland but we know that won’t be easy. “When you play a team like Ireland, who have so much quality and they are on their own patch, it’s pretty clear they will bring their own energy and their own game. The first 20-30 minutes will be tough and we need to be up for that, we need to enjoy the defensive side of the game.”

What time does Ireland vs Scotland kick-off? The Six Nations clash gets underway at 4.45pm GMT. What TV channel is Ireland vs Scotland on? Fans can watch the action live on ITV throughout the UK. The match will also be shown on Virgin Media One in Ireland. Live streaming is available through the ITV Hub app and on their website.

What are the line-ups? Ireland XV: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O’Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw. Scotland XV: Stuart Hogg (captain); Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining. Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Cornell du Preez, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris.

What has been said?

What time does Ireland vs Scotland kick-off?

What TV channel is Ireland vs Scotland on?

What are the line-ups?