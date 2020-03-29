Ireland’s death toll reaches 46, PPE supplies arrive from China: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 46 after a further 10 people were confirmed to have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.

The National Public Health Emergency Team this evening confirmed 200 new cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,615.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveals that 564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU.

In Northern Ireland, the Executive announced sweeping new powers last night to combat the spread of Covid-19. Similar to measures announced in the Republic on Friday, the new regulations will restrict movement.

Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.

There were 86 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, taking to 410 the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

The HSE is predicting that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland will occur in two weeks time, between the 10 and 14 of April, according to the chief operations officer.

Health Minister Simon Harris expects measures this week to address coronavirus infection in nursing homes and other residential care settings.

A further six people with the Covid-19 virus have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 21. 86 new cases of the virus were also reported this afternoon, taking to 410 the number of confirmed cases.

New measures prohibiting people from leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse kicked in last night in Northern Ireland.

The HSE has said it is assisting in the rollout of a Covid-19 contact tracing app that would let users know if they have come into contact with someone with the coronavirus.

The Department Housing has said that over 560 beds have been secured in Dublin for any homeless people who need to self-isolate because of Covid-19.

A new opinion poll has put Fine Gael out in front as the party with the most support among members of the public as the Government continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus emergency in Ireland.

An Aer Lingus cargo flight from China carrying €28 million worth of personal protective equipment for Irish healthcare workers has landed at Dublin Airport.

A repatriation flight carrying over 100 Irish citizens home from Peru has taken off.

Specsavers has suspended all routine testing for the foreseeable future and is now providing emergency care and delivery only. Customers are asked to contact their local Specsavers store by phone Monday to Friday between 10am to 2pm.

