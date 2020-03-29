Ireland’s death toll reaches 46, PPE supplies arrive from China: Today’s Covid-19 main points

The total number of confirmed cases in Ireland is now 2,415.
THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 46 after a further 10 people were confirmed to have lost their lives in the past 24 hours.
The National Public Health Emergency Team this evening confirmed 200 new cases of the virus in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to 2,615.
Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveals that 564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU.
In Northern Ireland, the Executive announced sweeping new powers last night to combat the spread of Covid-19. Similar to measures announced in the Republic on Friday, the new regulations will restrict movement.
Penalties ranging from fixed penalty notices to fines of up to £5,000 are being introduced to enforce the new powers.
There were 86 new cases of Covid-19 reported today, taking to 410 the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- Another 200 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and a further 10 people with the disease died, health officials confirmed this evening.
- The HSE is predicting that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Ireland will occur in two weeks time, between the 10 and 14 of April, according to the chief operations officer.
- Health Minister Simon Harris expects measures this week to address coronavirus infection in nursing homes and other residential care settings.
- A further six people with the Covid-19 virus have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll in the region to 21. 86 new cases of the virus were also reported this afternoon, taking to 410 the number of confirmed cases.
- New measures prohibiting people from leaving their homes without a reasonable excuse kicked in last night in Northern Ireland.
- The HSE has said it is assisting in the rollout of a Covid-19 contact tracing app that would let users know if they have come into contact with someone with the coronavirus.
- The Department Housing has said that over 560 beds have been secured in Dublin for any homeless people who need to self-isolate because of Covid-19.
- A new opinion poll has put Fine Gael out in front as the party with the most support among members of the public as the Government continues to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus emergency in Ireland.
- An Aer Lingus cargo flight from China carrying €28 million worth of personal protective equipment for Irish healthcare workers has landed at Dublin Airport.
- A repatriation flight carrying over 100 Irish citizens home from Peru has taken off.
- Specsavers has suspended all routine testing for the foreseeable future and is now providing emergency care and delivery only. Customers are asked to contact their local Specsavers store by phone Monday to Friday between 10am to 2pm.
Here are the main international points:
- The UK’s coronavirus lockdown will be in place for a “significant period” and could last longer if people do not stick to the rules, Cabinet minister Michael Gove has said. The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK now stands at 19,522 with 1,228 having passed away.
- Michael Gove also said there was “communication confusion” after the UK government missed the deadline to join an EU scheme to get extra ventilators. It comes after the official spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week said the UK had decided against joining the EU’s procurement scheme, as the UK is no longer a member of the EU.
- US President Donald Trump has rolled back on proposals to order a quarantine for the coronavirus “hotspots” of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
- Spain has confirmed another 838 deaths in 24 hours from Covid-19, a new daily record, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures. The number of confirmed cases there has now reached 78,797.
- Australia has announced that public gatherings will be limited to two people, down from 10, and has enacted a six-month moratorium on evictions for those who cannot pay their rent.
- Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has apologised to the public after imposing a three-week national lockdown. The unprecedented lockdown order, which came into effect on Wednesday, is meant to keep India’s 1.3 billion people at home for all but essential trips. Health officials have confirmed 867 cases of Covid-19 there, including 25 deaths.