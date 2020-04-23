Ireland’s €9.7m Lotto winner comes forward but will have to wait for restrictions to be lifted

THE WINNER OF the weekend’s €9.7 million Lotto jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney and the National Lottery has now confirmed that the holder has come forward.

“We can confirm that we have been contacted this afternoon by the lucky ticket-holder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the ongoing public health emergency,” a National Lottery spokesperson said today.

The National Lottery had previously stated that it was doubling the time that people have to collect their prize from 90 days to 180 days due to the ongoing health crisis.

Saturday’s €9,772,175 jackpot came about after the Irish Lotto jackpot had been rolling over since 1 February.

The sale of the ticket in Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney came just four days after a separate €500,000 Euromillions prize was won from the same shop.

Store manager PJ Magee told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland earlier this week that, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the winning ticket was likely to be sold locally.

“We’re hoping that, we think that that’s the way it should be like because with the restrictions we feel that people should be a local person,” he said.

The National Lottery spokesperson also said today that in last night’s draw two online players in Dublin won prizes of €250,000 and €37,258 in the Lotto and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

They are therefore encouraging online players to check their emails this morning.