Ireland’s largest number of confirmed cases in a day, Britain nears 10,000 deaths: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE CURRENT MEASURES to restrict movement among the public have been extended, as expected, for a further three-and-a-half weeks.

As expected, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday announced that while progress has been made in slowing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, an extension of the measures is required for another period of time.

After this evening’s announcement, a total of 8,928 people in Ireland are confirmed to have contracted the virus – based on the total number of positive tests received by the Department of Health.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

There are 33 new reported deaths related to Covid-19, and 553 new cases confirmed in Ireland. A further 286 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed from the backlog of samples that were tested in Germany.

Restrictions on public movement and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 are to remain in place until Tuesday 5 May.

There has been 128 new positive cases in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in to 1,717.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that government restrictions imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19 will be lifted in a “mixed” way whenever they are removed.

Gardaí are continuing to man checkpoints across the country, urging people to stay at home if possible this weekend as efforts to flatten the curve of the Covid-19 spread continue.

People around Ireland are today being asked to shine a light in their windows as part of a national initiative to honour all the sick, those who have lost their lives, frontline staff and healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Leaving Certificate has been postponed until late July or August because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Junior Cert has been cancelled this year.

EU finance ministers this week agreed to a €500 billion rescue deal for European countries badly hit by the coronavirus epidemic.

A message advising recipients that they were in recent contact with someone who has Covid-19, or who is displaying symptoms, is not from the HSE.

Sinn Féin has criticised Northern Ireland’s health minister Robin Swann for “unilaterally” requesting help from the British army in tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international pointsThe total number of coronavirus fatalities in British hospitals has risen to 9,875.