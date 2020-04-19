Ireland’s testing backlog cleared and death toll surpasses 16,000 in UK: Today’s Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER 41 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials have confirmed.

The Department of Health also confirmed yesterday that 630 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded here, and 148 more cases from a testing backlog were confirmed by a lab in Germany.

The testing backlog has now been cleared, the HSE confirmed today.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland stands at 14,758 and there have been 571 deaths overall.

Internationally, the death toll has surpassed 16,000 in the UK, and US President Donald Trump has warned that China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

A further 41 deaths and 630 new cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, plus 148 positive cases from the March backlog.

Of the 571 people who have died in Ireland overall, 330 had been admitted to hospital and 46 were in intensive care.

Ireland’s testing backlog has now been cleared, HSE CEO Paul Reid has said.

Reid also said the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers remains “challenging” due to the global demand. The HSE has asked Chinese suppliers to consolidate deliveries into one large order worth €130 million. That delivery will include 7.5 million gloves, 2.5 million face shields, six million respirator masks, 10 million surgical masks and three million gloves.

The HSE has said it is “a matter of regret” that a memo describing patients at a Dublin nursing home as “dirty” was issued without any formal approval.

The Home Care Coalition, a group of 23 charities, has urged the Department of Health and the HSE to take immediate action to support people experiencing a stoppage in their home-care provision as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, and to provide sufficient levels of PPE and other supports to home-care workers and family carers.

Oaklodge Nursing Home in Cloyne in Co Cork has become the first nursing home in Ireland to pilot remote temperature-checking software that can detect early Covid-19 warning symptoms in staff.

The CSO has launched a survey to measure how the crisis has affected businesses. The survey is being sent to a sample of 3,000 businesses and the information is being collected between 20 and 24 April.

Goal said it has reached more than nine million vulnerable people in 13 countries with its Covid-19 awareness campaign over the last month.

GAA broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh has launched an initiative by the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists encouraging people who are cocooning to exercise if they can.

In our latest ‘Debunked’ article, we look at whether or not 2020 is a ‘normal’ year for deaths from respiratory illnesses.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: