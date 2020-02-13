Irish election: ‘Cold’ Leo Varadkar on course to lose top job because of three key factors

LEO VARADKAR looks set to lose his job as Ireland’s Prime Minister because of “three key factors” according to Bloomberg’s Dara Doyle.

Mr Doyle outlined the credit that Mr Varadkar received for his approach towards Brexit has been diminished by the housing crisis and issues with the health service in Ireland. Alongside this the Irish Prime Minister is seen as “cold” and someone who does not connect with voters. Mr Doyle also stated Ireland has a desire for political change having had the same party in charge for almost a decade.

Mr Doyle said: “I would say that there are three key factors here behind the likely demise of Leo Varadkar’s Government. “Number one sure people give him some credit for Brexit but it is soon forgotten and people are more focused on issues like the health service and the housing crisis. “Number two I think Leo’s own persona hasn’t helped him here. “He is perceived as cold and out of touch with the common person.

“He doesn’t seem to connect so well with voters.” Mr Doyle continued: “The third factor I think is a general desire for change. “Leo Varadkar’s party has been in power since 2011 that’s nine years. “People after a decade or so feel it is time for a change.

“It looks like Leo Varadkar will be a casualty of them sentiment.” Last week Mr Varadkar compared the Government’s proposal to order British diplomats not sit next to EU ambassadors following Brexit as “primary school” behaviour. He was discussing reports that British ambassadors have been told not to sit alongside EU ambassadors with Andrew Marr. Mr Varadkar labelled the proposal “petty” and “silly” during his interview on the BBC‘s Andrew Marr show.