Irish election panic: Leo Varadkar humiliation looms – ‘A f*****g disaster!’

LEO VARADKAR is facing an election nightmare with Fine Gael set to lose power after almost a decade in control.

Ireland heads to the polls tomorrow, with the leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein vying to be the next Taoiseach. Ahead of the vote, sources from Mr Varadkar’s party admitted it will “not go our way” amid fears they will lose 15 seats.

One senior figure told the Irish Examiner: “The campaign has been a f*****g disaster.” They attributed the failing campaign to the Dublin metropolitan elite within the party, identified colloquially by the affluent D4 postcode. They said: “The D4 boys ran it again and it hasn’t worked. Blame nine years all you like, we made things difficult for ourselves.” A minister added: “The campaign has been pretty flat and our top guns have not fired.”

Meanwhile, another minister said: “We cannot win. The tide of change is too strong. We just need to try and keep as many seats as we can.” Saturday’s election could mark the end of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail’s grip on power. Ireland’s two biggest parties have dominated politics for almost a century, taking it in turns to run the country. But Sinn Fein has seen an increase in support in the opinion polls.

Speaking in the final TV debate of the campaign, Mr Varadkar warned against backing Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein. The Taoiseach said change was not always “for the better”. And he insisted his government had delivered real change in terms of social reform, constitutional change, economic improvements and navigating the country through Brexit. He said: “That’s the kind of change I am making happen and I want to see it through.

“Bear I mind that all change isn’t change for the better. “We saw in Britain with Brexit people voting for change and they got Brexit. “We saw Donald Trump being elected in the US – that’s not the kind of change we want. We want change for the better. “Not Fianna Fail’s change. Fianna Fail hasn’t changed – it is the same old Fianna Fail – they will wreck the economy again.