Irish election panic: Sinn Fein left wing surge sparks market chaos

IRISH banks have slumped today after left-wing party Sinn Fein’s historic surge in the Ireland general elections sparked market chaos.

The nationalist party has taken 24.5 percent of the vote, compared to 22 percent for Fianna Fáil and 21 percent for Fine Gael as all first preferences have now been counted. Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald still called the result “something of a revolution in the ballot box”. About 100 of the 160 seats have been declared and it is clear there will not be an outright majority in the Dail.

Before the election, both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil ruled out forming a coalition with Sinn Féin.

This was due to its tax policies and IRA past.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar added last night it would be “challenging” to form a government.

And now the shock results have seen a drop in shares in Irish banks.

Bank of Ireland lost 4.6 percent, while Allied Irish Bank dropped 3.5 percent as the republican party surged ahead in the first-preference votes.

Analysts at Irish stockbroker Goodbody said the most “extreme” elements of Sinn Féin’s policies are not likely to be brought into effect.

But some aspects, such as higher corporate taxes could become law.

A plan to let Ireland’s central bank cap mortgage rates may also be implemented.

Sinn Fein will now be the Irish party with the most political influence both north and south of the Irish border.

Ms McDonald, who also came top in her four-seat Dublin Central constituency, told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme this morning: “The frustration people have felt for a long time with the two-party system, whereby Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil handed the baton of power between each other – that’s now over.

“This vote for Sinn Féin is for Sinn Féin to be in government… for Sinn Féin to deliver.

“My first job of work, and I commenced this yesterday, is to establish with other parties whether or not there are the numbers to deliver a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.”

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster said she believed younger people backed Sinn Féin in a “protest vote”.

Mrs Foster, whose party is in a power-sharing government with Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme: “From a Northern Ireland perspective we will have to work with whoever the government is in the Republic of Ireland.”

The results of this weekend’s election will mean negotiations will have to take place between Irish party leaders to decide on a coalition.

This will be the only way to break the deadlock, otherwise there may be another election.