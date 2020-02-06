Irish election POLL: Are you worried about break up of UK after Sinn Fein take lead? VOTE

SINN FEIN have taken the lead in the latest opinion poll ahead of the Irish election this week. THIS POLL HAS NOW CLOSED.

With the party now taking the lead, we’re asking Express readers, ‘Are you worried about break-up of UK as Irish election shock fears grow?’ in light of Sinn Fein’s calls for a border poll. In the recent poll by Ipsos MRBI published in the Irish Times, support for Sinn Fein rose to 25 percent.

While Sinn Fein have risen in the polls, Fianna Fail has slipped to 23 percent while Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael party registered 20 percent of the vote. In the lead up to the election, Sinn Fein has insisted they will not go into a coalition government unless there is a commitment to an independence vote. The party has also stated it will push for a vote to be brought forward within the next five years. In a further blow to Mr Varadkar, in the same poll, his popularity as leader dropped five percent to 30.

Fianna Fail leader, Micheal Martin also dropped by three percent to 30, while Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald’s approval rating rose by seven percent to 41. Following the poll, Sinn Fein politician David Cullinane hit out those who doubted his party. He said: “We are standing enough candidates to be serious contenders for government. “The demand for change is heart-lifting.”

Despite the rise in popularity for Ms McDonald’s party, Sinn Fein has only decided to run 42 candidates in the election. That is almost half the number of candidates being fielded by Fine Gael and Fianna Fail. The election takes place on February 8, and ahead of the date, Mr Varadkar claimed it was “all to play for”. He also claimed he called the election so a government could be in place before European Council meeting in March.

Mr Varadkar also insisted he would rule out a coalition government with Sinn Fein. Attacking the rival Sinn Fein party, Mr Varadkar said they were “soft on crime and also high on tax”. He added: “Sinn Fein, in our view, is soft on crime and also high on tax. “Their Proposals to tax business, pensions, incomes, wealth, property, you name it, to the tune of four billion euro and that would be enormously damaging for the Irish economy, for people’s jobs and incomes and livelihoods and businesses.”

Away from domestic politics, Mr Varadkar has taken a hard line stance with the UK over Brexit, while also praising Ireland’s ties with Europe. To mark Brexit Day, the prime minister wrote a piece praising Ireland’s unity with the EU. He wrote: “As the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, I am struck by the fact that over the past few years we have seen again the power of an abiding friendship in action. “A friendship that brought peace, reconciliation and prosperity to Europe has protected the peace in Ireland as we went through this first difficult phase of Brexit.