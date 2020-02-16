BREXIT trade negotiations could be seriously disrupted by the election of a Fianna Fail – Sinn Fein coalition government claims an Irish politician, as recent polls predict a shake up of the political consensus in Ireland.

Speaking of how a Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail coalition would disrupt post-Brexit trade negotiations, senator for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael, Neale Richmond said: “It would certainly bring a far more inexperienced team and a far more nationalist government to the fore in Ireland.” He added: “Sinn Féin are extremely hostile to both the EU and the UK.” This claim is disputed by Sinn Fein TD, Teachta Dála or Irish member of parliament, Eoin Ó Broin who said that all of the Irish political parties are in alignment when it comes to their stance on post-Brexit trade negotiations.

Many circumstances may affect the result of today’s Irish general election such as the arrival of Storm Ciara, the Ireland Wales rugby match and the fact it is a weekend election as opposed to the traditional weekday polling. Record numbers have turned out to vote, making establishment parties wary of being sept aside by a Sinn Fein and Fianna Fail coalition. Although Fianna Fail dispute claims that they would consider forming a government with Sinn Fein, Senator Richmond said: “Despite the firm line of Fianna Fail’s Micheál Martin a large proportion of his TDs have stated their willingness to enter into Government with Sinn Féin.” In Co Wicklow, 34 percent of the electorate had turned out to cast their ballots at one polling station by the coast at Bray by midday, according to the Wicklow returning officer’s office.

In Blessington, in the west of the county, turnout was 25 percent. Overall in west Wicklow, figures ranged between 18 and 25 percent. In the east of the county, turnout was averaging around 20 percent by noon. For nearly 100 years, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have dominated the Irish political landscape.

But long gone are the lofty heights of the 1980s, when they commanded more than 80 percent of the national vote between them. Today, they’re lucky to get 50 percent combined. Sinn Fein has been growing rapidly in the few decades since it entered the Dail in Dublin, so much so that in recent years it has supplanted Labour as the third party. A left-wing party whose primary objective is to reunify Ireland looked set to win more votes than its rivals in today’s general election, according to recent opinion polls, in what would be the best showing for the left in the country’s history.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have been the two centre-right parties that have alternated in governing Ireland since it gained independence from the UK in 1922. Even if it wins the largest number of votes, however, the party is unlikely to be part of the next government, because no other large party is willing to join it in a coalition. One obstacle for Sinn Féin has been its beginnings as the political arm of the Irish Republican Army, a terrorist group that fought a three-decade battle to forcibly unify Ireland. When Ireland became independent, the UK retained sovereignty over roughly a third of its population in the northeast of the island, forming a separate unit known as Northern Ireland.