Irish election: Voters poised to END Varadkar’s spell as prime minister as Sinn Fein surge

LEO VARADKAR will likely be ousted by Irish voters in today’s general election after a sudden surge in support for Sinn Fein.

Today’s vote may end Mr Varadkar’s spell as prime minister after Sinn Fein has seen a wave of support from younger voters. The latest opinion polls have pointed to the main opposition party Fianna Fail winning most seats and forming a coalition with Mr Varadkar’s Fine Gael, in an attempt to keep Sinn Fein from coming to power. Fianna Fail’s policies on the economy and post-Brexit are broadly similar to those of Varadkar’s centre-right Fine Gael.

Many voters see Fine Gael as being more interested in tax cuts than public spending. Shane Sullivan, a 31-year-old data analyst who voted for Fianna Fail because he wanted a focus on public spending rather than tax cuts said: ”I think there is a bit of a backlash coming against Varadkar from chatting to friends and colleagues. “I think they are just a bit out of touch to be honest.” Left-wing Sinn Fein, which has moved on from the long leadership of Gerry Adams and is run by a new generation of politicians led by Mary Lou McDonald, could win the popular vote if the vote reflects the polls.

On Monday, the former political wing of the Sinn Fein was polling at 25 percent, ahead of Fianna Fail on 23 percent and Fine Gael on 20 percent. But Sinn Fein, which has appealed to younger voters on the defining issue of the election, the cost and availability of housing, has put forward too few candidates to capitalise, as the groundswell of support caught the party itself off guard after it sunk to 9 percent at local elections last year. Analysts say it may only be able to gain a few seats and retain its position as the third largest party in parliament. While both Fianna Fail and Fine Gael insist they will not govern with Sinn Fein, citing its IRA past and differing economic policies, such an outcome would demonstrate an appetite for change in decades-long centrist Ireland.

Sinn Fein was the former political wing of the IRA. The Provisional Irish Republic Army fought a war against British rule in Northern Ireland in a 30-year conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal. Sinn Fein’s ultimate aim is to unify Ireland and British-run Northern Ireland, where it shares power. Siobhan Hogan, a 40-year-old childcare worker, cited Fine Gael plans to increase the pension age and its failure to solve a housing crisis as a reason to vote for Sinn Fein.



She said: ”I went for Sinn Fein this time because I really do believe it’s time for change. “I’m lucky enough to have my own place but I look around and I see people struggling. “People need a roof over their heads.” The polls close at 10.00pm, UK time, and will be followed by an exit poll giving the first indication of the result.