Irish journalist wins prestigious Pulitzer Prize for New York Times investigation

Cockpit tapes prove Russia bombed hospitals in Syria. Four in just one day. Our latest, with @trbrtc @evanchill @whitney_hurst @dim109 @DrewJordan_NYT @bottidavid @markscheffler @ndgauss & more https://t.co/PGBcWdO7E4 — Malachy Browne (@malachybrowne) October 13, 2019

Source: Malachy Browne/Twitter

IRISH JOURNALIST Malachy Browne has been named as one of the winners of the prestigious Pullitzer Prize today.

The Limerick-native is one of several journalists who worked on a New York Times project “exposing the predations of Vladimir Putin’s regime” which won the Pulitzer Prize in International Reporting.

Browne joined the New York Times in 2016 having previously worked at Storyful.

He joins a long list of journalists and writers who took home the prize which was set up in honour of publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

Other winners this year include The Baltimore Sun for its “impactful reporting on a lucrative, undisclosed financial relationship between the city’s mayor and the public hospital system” and The Washington Post for a “groundbreaking series that showed with scientific clarity the dire effects of extreme temperatures on the planet”.

Elsewhere, in the Letters, Drama and music category, historian W Caleb McDaniel was honoured for his book Sweet taste of Liberty: A True Story of Slavery and Restitution in the US.

In general non-fiction, New York University professor, Greg Grandin was recognised for his book, The End of the Myth: From the Frontier to the Border Wall in the Mind of America.

The full list of this year’s Pulitzer Prize winners is here.