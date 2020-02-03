Irish PM Leo Varadkar lashes out at Britain’s ‘petty and silly’ post-Brexit proposal

LEO VARADKAR compared the Government’s proposal to order British diplomats not sit next to EU ambassadors following Brexit as “primary school” behaviour.

The Prime Minister of Ireland was discussing reports that British ambassadors have been told not to sit alongside EU ambassadors with Andrew Marr. Mr Varadkar labelled the proposal “petty” and “silly” during his interview on the BBC’s Andrew Marr show.

Mr Marr said: “What about this proposal in the papers that British ambassadors have been told not to sit alongside EU ambassadors in the future. “Does that come across as slightly offensive or in any other sense difficult for the EU side?” Mr Varadkar replied: “I think it just comes across as being a little bit petty. “It’s kind of like when you’re in primary school and secondary school that you get worried about who you sit beside in class.

“Most international forums that I have attended whether it is UN or other international bodies you tend to be seated in alphabetical order or according to protocol. “So I don’t really know what that is about but it seems a bit silly. “Surely everyone should be trying to work with everyone?” During the same interview, Mr Varadkar called for the EU and the UK to establish a mechanism to deal with Brexit disputes.

He said: “I suppose on the issue of a court, what we’d have to agree, in my view, is some sort of mechanism to adjudicate disputes. “It may not necessarily be the European Court of Justice, but there will have to be some sort of mechanism. “I do believe the Prime Minister when he says publicly and privately that the United Kingdom will not seek to undercut the European Union when it comes to labour standards, environmental standards, product standards and health and safety. “I don’t believe that the UK is going to try to engage in a race to the bottom on issues like pay and workers rights and so on.”