Irish PM Re-registers As Doctor; Will Continue To Lead Government Amid COVID-19

Irish Prime minister Leo Varadkar re-registered as a medical doctor to help out once a week amid the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to lead the government.

Varadkar was a trained doctor and worked as a general practitioner for seven years before he pursued a political career, and according to the Irish Central, he is the first European Union leader to join the frontliners’ battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the report, he spent his Sunday evening giving advice to citizens over the phone.

his father is a doctor from India who met his mother, an Irish nurse working in London, under the National Health Service (NHS), his partner, Matthew Barrett is a surgeon at Dublin hospital, and his sisters and their husbands also work in the healthcare realm.

As of April 6, there have been reportedly 4,994 cases of COVID-19 recorded and has 158 fatalities with the first infection reported 38 days ago.