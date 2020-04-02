Is ‘A Million Little Things’ Canceled Or Renewed? Season 3 Update Before Finale

ABC’s “A Million Little Things” is closing out its sophomore season tonight with a big finale episode, but fans still don’t know if they’ll be meeting up with Jon’s group of friends again in the future, as the network has not yet renewed or canceled the primetime series.

Despite being a potential favorite series with a strong fanbase, the series hasn’t performed as well in Season Two as it did during its freshman run, which could mean its fate is in jeopardy on ABC. While the show has been mostly steady with its performance, it suffered a notable slip when it was moved from its Thursdays at 9 p.m. timeslot to a 10 p.m. one, dropping first 9.14% in millions of viewers from the midseason finale to episode 10 and an additional 8.64% the following week, according to TV Series Finale. However, while there has been a drop, numbers are still mostly steady with anywhere between 3-4 million viewers per each episode.

If ratings are the only thing ABC takes into consideration when it comes to canceling or renewing the series, then there could be reason for fans to be worried after the finale, as the show is not only down in viewers and demos, but it is also ranking further behind several other dramas on the network, with “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 16, “Station 19” Season 3 and “The Good Doctor” Season 4 all performing with better numbers. The only show that has been performing with a smaller demo is “The Rookie.”

However, the show has been part of what is considered a winning Thursday night lineup, which ABC has been winning when it comes to overall ratings for the night for a large part of the season, including during the week of “AMLT” aired its penultimate episode. The network as a whole topped the rankings with a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demos, and the show itself rose to just above its season’s best in total viewers as well. If the lineup is working well for them, ABC likely won’t want to mess with a surefire winning formula going into the Fall, which could keep the show safe.

It is also worth noting that unlike years past, the networks have not announced any early renewals outside of shows that had previous multi-season pickups.

Of course, whether or not ABC chooses to pull the plug on “AMLT,” the show doesn’t plan to go out on a whimper, as a synopsis for the Season Two finale promises to bring the drama.

“As Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (Eboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital,” the synopsis states. “Meanwhile, things are getting serious with Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and Miles (Parker Young). Maggie (Allison Miller) shares some shocking news with Gary (James Roday), and Eddie learns more about his involvement in the mysterious lake accident.”

The “A Million Little Things” Season 2 Finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.