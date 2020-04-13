Is ‘Haikyuu!!’ Season 4 Episode 14 Airing This Week?

Inarizaki High and Karasuno High will continue their game in “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episode 14. But, is the new episode broadcasting this week?

This article contains spoilers from “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episodes.

Fans of the anime show will have to wait a little longer for “Haikyuu!!” Season 4 episode 14. The show remains in hiatus and after part 1 finale, part 2 will start broadcasting from July 2020.

Karasuno High is facing the second-place team from this year’s Inter-High – Inarizaki High, which many calling favorites to win this tournament. The team has Ojiro Aran, who is a top scorer and their number four. This tall and powerful player can be compared to Bokuto from Fukurodani. Ojiro is one of the top three hitters in Japan.

The coach explains that they need to think about stopping him and getting the ball. Moreover, they can counter him with a strong defense.

Next up is, Suna Rintaro, Inarizaki High’s middle blocker, he is shorter compared to most middle blockers but makes up on the court with his instincts. Suna can get used to the opponent’s attack tactics quickly. The coach advises the team to take advantage of the space they have when they attack him. Suna and Ojiro are key players of this team, but the one who is going to rattle things up is their setter, Miya Atsumu. Miya’s sets are consistent, according to Kageyama. But his sets are not the only thing they need to watch out for. Kageyama tells the team that his serves are a mixture of jump floaters and spike serves. The opponent will not know what hits them until the last second. He tells them that Miya earned the best server award at Inter-Middle and Inter-High tournaments.

Meanwhile, Hinata is excited to play against two of the best teams in the country.

Towards the end of “Haikyuu!!” Season 4, the match starts between Inarizaki High and Karasuno High and it will spill into part 2 opener when it returns in July.