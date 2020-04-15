Is Johnny Depp Joining Instagram? Twitter Fans Reveal Telling Sign

Johnny Depp could be joining Instagram soon.

There is no doubt that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is one of the most popular actors of his generation. Thus, many want to see a glimpse of his personal life while he is at the comfort of his home or with his friends and they are waiting for him to join other celebrities who are active on Instagram.

Interestingly, Twitter users are convinced that Depp will be creating his official account on Instagram soon. There are many tweets talking about the possibility of Depp joining the social media platform and some of them are convinced that a new account on the photo-sharing site already belongs to him.

“Johnny Depp’s Instagram will be here: htTtps://instagram.com/johnnydepp/ JD IG Coming very soon…” @CaptainBoolBool wrote.

The account shared by the netizen is named after the famous actor. It has started to gain followers, but it has no posts yet.

“Stalking Johnny Depp’s empty instagram page several times a day like it’s my ex I can’t get over,” @Depps_Kingdom wrote.

“Johnny Depp Instagram coming very soon,” a different netizen shared along with a GIF of Jennifer Aniston jumping for joy.

“Johnny Depp is about to have an official Instagram account. Can you find it?” @mightbearia asked.

“Johnny Depp is getting an Instagram account? Oh…my…God,” @highmoredepp added.

Meanwhile, some are hoping that Depp would share paintings, photos and poems. On the other hand, a different netizen said that Global Artist Management might handle it.

The rumors of Depp joining Instagram come amid his legal battle with ex Amber Heard. Heard accused Depp of being violent and abusive. However, a recording that leaked earlier this year proved otherwise. Heard confessed in the audio recording that she started their fight and she hit him.

The “Aquaman” star also hired a private investigator to dig up some dirt against Depp but found nothing. Depp claimed that Heard painted bruises to obtain a temporary restraining order from him.

In another incident, she claimed that Depp gave her two black eyes, but her stylist said she had no bruises or injury at the time. Heard could face three years of imprisonment if she’s found guilty of faking evidence against Depp.