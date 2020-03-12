Is Kate Middleton pregnant? This clue reveals she could be expecting baby number four

KATE MIDDLETON, 37, is currently with Prince William, 37, as part of a three day tour of Ireland. While on the trip, some have speculated the Duchess is about to announce she is pregnant. Why?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently in the middle of an official royal tour of Ireland. Over the last two days, royal fans have watched on to see where the Duchess of Cambridge has been and what she is wearing. Some fans noticed her new haircut – does this hint Kate could be expecting baby number four?

The Duchess has only been in Ireland for two days but she has already showcased five outfits from her stunning wardrobe. Yesterday, she paid homage to the country she is visiting wearing two different emerald green dresses on separate occasions. When stepping out today, Kate showed off her thrifty side by wearing a jacket that was debuted at her 26th birthday and a pair of boots she first wore 16-years-ago. As well as looking to her outfits, some royal enthusiasts have noticed she is sporting a new hair do.

Kate’s signature bouncy locks appeared to have been chopped into a long bob and they looked much sleeker. While some commented on how her new do looked, others took to Twitter to speculate over a possible pregnancy announcement. Posting on Twitter, one user said: “Is Kate Middleton pregnant with a fourth child?!” Another added: “My mum thinks Kate Middleton is pregnant again.”

As well as her hair being much shorter and straighter, the Duchess appears to have cut a curtain fringe. Although her hair is a small change, Kate has notably changed her barnet right before announcing her previous pregnancies. When Kate was expecting her first child, Prince George, six, in 2012, the royal cut a long fringe before making the announcement. She also chopped her hair when in the early stages of her pregnancy with Prince Louis, one.

It is thought that Kate does this to help distract from any hint of a baby bump. So, is Kate Middleton pregnant? No official announcement has been made by Kensington Palace so royal fans will need to wait to find out more. However, the Duchess sipped Guinness while at a reception in Dublin yesterday which means it is unlikely she is pregnant.

She has also changed her hair a few times over the last year and could just be trying out some new dos. Last summer, she sparked pregnancy rumours once more when she displayed a fresh set of copper highlights. However, it seemed as though she was just embracing a new look. How did Kate Middleton become a royal? Kate Middleton, or Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, was born on 9 January 1982 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, England. She was born to Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight dispatcher and air hostess. The couple founded a party supplies company, Party Pieces, in 1987 – now estimated to be worth £30 million. Kate has a younger sister Pippa Matthews, 34, and a younger brother James Middleton, 31. Kate and her family moved to Amman, Jordan, in 1984, where the future Duchess was educated at an English-speaking nursery school. After moving back to Berkshire the family sent Kate to private school, St Andrews School. She went on to briefly study at Downe House before moving onto Marlborough College where she boarded. For university the young Kate attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. Here she was awarded an undergraduate MA (2:1 Hons) in history of art. Kate met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrews, and both living in St Salvator’s Hall. Famously, William reportedly took a fancy to Kate after she wore a see-through dress during a fashion show. In 2003 the couple began dating and lived together during their second year of university. The couple split in April 2007, however, in October they were back together. Prince William proposed to Kate Middleton with his late mother Princess Diana’s engagement ring in October 2010. The couple were holidaying in Kenya at the time. On 29 April 2011 they married at Westminster Abbey with a whopping 26 million watching the event live. Kate wore an Alexander McQueen dress worth a reported £250,000 on the big day. Kate assumed the title “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge” and also become the Duchess of Cambridge on the day.

