Is Kate Middleton Pregnant: Twitter Convinced Prince William’s Wife Is Expecting Fourth Baby

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy rumors persist and some netizens are convinced that those reports are true.

The rumors about Prince William and Middleton expecting their fourth baby have resurfaced shortly after they welcomed Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child is turning 2 on April 23, and the speculations about Middleton expecting her fourth baby persist.

Earlier this month, some Twitter users reacted to the rumor and they were convinced that Middleton is already pregnant.

“Only had the foam. Not a slurp! #KateMiddleton pregnant? The #RoyalFamily to announce a fourth pregnancy for the #DuchessofCambridge & #PrinceWilliam? Kate only sipped the beer & sent Twitter into meltdown,” @aliya_Hshah commented.

The netizen was referring to Prince William and Middleton’s trip to Ireland. When the royal couple made the official visit, they also dropped by at the Home of Guiness in Dublin and drank a pint of Guinness. However, the duchess didn’t really drink the entire glass of beer. She only took a sip and as the online user suggested, she only had the foam.

Another netizen pointed out the same observation about Middleton not drinking Guinness. In addition, she noticed slight changes in the duchess’ hair and an alleged baby bump.

“Kate Middleton pregnant? Her hair is different, thought I saw a small baby bump, she took tiniest sip of Guinness. #DuchessofCambridge,” the online user wrote.

Many noticed that Middleton changes her look when she’s expecting. She did this when she was pregnant with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“Every time the Duchess of Cambridge changes her look, she announces that she is pregnant within a few days,” Aqui Hay Madrono said.

Body language expert Judi James also noted that Middleton has been touching her stomach, a gesture that expectant moms often do throughout pregnancy. Earlier this month, James said that Prince William was showing signs of anxiety during his trip to Ireland which “could be caused by either inner worry (Harry’s return?) or even bashfulness at happy news (a pregnancy?).”

However, she felt that the future king’s disposition was more about Prince Harry’s return and not Middleton’s rumored pregnancy.