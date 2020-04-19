Is Meghan Markle Pregnant? Duchess Seeking ‘Buddy’ For Archie After L.A. Move

They’re adjusting to their new lives outside of their royal duties and in the United States, but that doesn’t mean a second child isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been talking about giving her son, Archie Harrison, who turns one on May 6, a “little buddy” to play with as the family settles into their new lives in Los Angeles.

“She joked that he needs a pint-size little buddy other than the dogs,” a friend told The Daily Mail (via Express UK).

The comment sparked questions about whether the Duchess could be expecting another child again soon, as a playdate with another child would be out of the question for Archie due to current restrictions and the lockdown in Los Angeles due to the Coronavirus. The outbreak of the virus has continued to wreak havoc on normal life in the Southern California city and around the world, and the lockdown now being prolonged until May 15 will mean the couple cannot throw a party for their son’s first birthday either, though they have reportedly accepted the turn of events and intend to take the health crisis seriously.

“There is no way that Harry and Meghan could or would even consider throwing a party for family and friends,” a source said. “As special as Archie turning one is, now is the time to take safety more seriously than ever. It’s a shame because Archie’s birthday, without the lockdown, offered the perfect opportunity to host a welcome to LA bash for them and their friends.”

This all comes on the heels of reports which claimed the former royal couple, who stepped down from their roles on March 31, was having a harder time adjusting to life in L.A. than they expected because of the social distancing measures that meant they couldn’t see other people, specifically Markle’s mother and Archie’s grandmother, Doria Ragland.

“They are practicing social distancing,” royal expert Katie Nicholl said. “They are keeping in touch through social media, not actually seeing each other in person. This must be incredibly hard to Meghan, being so close to her mother, just a matter of miles away.”