Is ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Kenya Moore And Marc Daly Back Together?

Although Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are still in the early days of their split on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12, offscreen, the couple appears to be on better terms. Kenya opened up about how her relationship with her estranged husband has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In September, the “RHOA” cast member revealed she was divorcing Marc after two years of marriage. Following the premiere, viewers watched the couple’s marriage fall apart during the latest season of the Bravo reality series.

However, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Kenya revealed she and Marc are working on their marriage. “He wants to work on the marriage. He wants to be a better person. I think when you’re married you have to try everything to stay together,” she told the host.

“If you exhaust everything, you will have your answer at the end of the day. Right now, yeah, if he’s going to be a changed person, yes. If he’s going to be the Marc that you’ve seen, no.”

During the interview, Kenya also admitted that she started to box up Marc’s clothes after their split, but he managed to change her mind. Kenya claimed Marc told her, “I don’t want to break up, I want to work on our marriage.”

Even though Kenya and Marc are still mending their relationship, the two haven’t been able to see each other in person.

“We’re not together being quarantined because when everything happened he was in New York, and now he’s just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feeding people at the hospital and doing his own deliveries,” she explained.

“It’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements, and he’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like, wow, this is the man I married.”

Viewers can watch how Kenya and Marc dealt with their split by tuning into the latest “RHOA” episodes.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 12 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.