Is The Academy Of Country Music Awards 2020 On Tonight? What CBS Is Airing Instead

The 2020 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards just pulled the ultimate switcheroo.

The 55th annual ACM Awards were supposed to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, but like many other award shows and festivals, the ceremony has been postponed due to coronavirus. The ACMs will now air in September, reports CNN.

While country music fans have to wait to see which of their favorite stars win their awards, they won’t have to wait long to see them perform. Taking over the show’s timeslot will be a new two-hour special titled “ACM Presents: Our Country.”

Hosted by “CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King, the special will feature “intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances with country music’s biggest stars,” according to the event’s press release.

There will also be snippets from past ACM Awards moments to provide viewers with a night full of “entertainment, hope and reflection and bring the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most.”

CBS released the list of “ACM Presents: Our Country” performances which include the following:

· Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

· Dierks Bentley – “I Hold On”

· Kane Brown and John Legend – “Last Time I Say Sorry”

· Luke Bryan – “Most People Are Good”

· Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

· Eric Church – “Never Break Heart”

· Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”

· Sheryl Crow – “I Shall Believe”

· Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

· Lady Antebellum – “What I’m Leaving For”

· Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

· Little Big Town – “Next to You”

· Tim McGraw – “Humble and Kind”

· Old Dominion (Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen) – “Some People Do”

· Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker – “Mud On the Tires” and “Wagon Wheel”

· Thomas Rhett – “Be A Light”

· Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

· Shania Twain – “Honey, I’m Home” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman”

· Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

· Keith Urban – “Wasted Time”

· Kenny Rogers Tribute – featuring Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker performing “Lucille” and “The Gambler” and Luke Bryan performing “Coward of The County”

The special will also have Bobby Bones introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. ACM Lifting Lives is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music. The COVID-19 Response Fund was created to assist individuals working in the country music industry who are suffering financially due to the coronavirus pandemic. Those in need can apply for funds at ACMLiftingLives.org.

“ACM Presents: Our County” airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.