Is ‘The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited’ Episode 3 Airing This Week?

Haru Kato visits Daisuke Kambe’s palace in episode 2 of the series. He is shocked to see his lab, which is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. However, he is still sickened by Daisuke’s way of solving crimes. The duo’s adventure continues in episode 3. But is “The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” episode 3 telecasting this week?

This article contains spoilers from “The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited episodes.

Fans will have to wait a little longer as the show goes on a break. The official Twitter account of “Fugou Keiji Balance Unlimited” or “The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” announced that the show is on an indefinite break due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ani-One YouTube channel by MediaLink Entertainment Limited also announced Friday, (April 17) that “The Millionaire Detective – Balance: Unlimited” episode 3 and beyond will not air as per the old schedule.

“The broadcast of “The Millionaire Detective Balance: UNLIMITED” will be postponed from EP#3 due to the outbreak of new coronavirus. Resume of the broadcast will be announced as soon as it has been decided,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, Haru announces that he cannot mentor Daisuke. After Haru’s first case with him, the former has raised issues about how Daisuke uses his money to solve cases.

In episode 2, Haru and Daisuke arrest two small-time drug peddlers near Shinjuku station. Daisuke bribes one of them to get information about the dealer.

Later in the episode, Haru lands up at Daisuke’s swanky home and meets Suzue Kambe, who works undercover for Daisuke. He is shocked to know that Daisuke has privately hired people to work for him.

“Detective Daisuke Kambe has no problems using his own fortune to solve crimes even if he assesses human lives based on their financial worth. Compassionate Haru Kato sees all life as sacred and is sickened by Daisuke’s materialistic ways. Can they stop butting heads and overcome their opposing world views for the sake of solving the toughest crimes in the precinct?” read the anime series synopsis.