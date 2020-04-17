Is TikTok’s Charli D’Amelio Still Dating Chase Hudson? Star Addresses ‘Lil Huddy’ Breakup Rumors

As a 15-year-old suddenly thrust into the spotlight, TikTok’s biggest star Charli D’Amelio has found herself and her love life the subject of much discussion over the past few months.

The recent cheating accusations about her boyfriend Chase Hudson have caused fans to speculate whether the two stars broke up. After weeks of silence, D’Amelio has decided to clear the air about her relationship status once and for all.

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, i decided i needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” she wrote in her Instagram story Monday night.

D’Amelio and Hudson (who goes by “Lil Huddy” on TikTok) first sparked dating rumors in December 2019, Cosmopolitan reported. Both are members of the Los Angeles cohort dubbed the “hype house,” which consists of a small group of TikTok’s most popular stars who collaborate and occasionally live together in an L.A. mansion.

After rising to fame on the viral app, D’Amelio’s status then elevated even more when she and officially declared her relationship with Hudson in an Instagram post on Feb. 14.

However, like many teenage relationships, this one was not without its fair share of drama. Hudson began to receive backlash after accusations started circulating in late March that he had cheated on D’Amelio with Nessa Barret, the girlfriend of fellow TikTok star Josh Richards. Richards then released a “diss track” on March 20 titled, “Still Softish” in which he and YouTuber Bryce Hall slammed Hudson in the lyrics, Seventeen reported. The video has more than 13 million views.

In the midst of all of the drama, D’Amelio remained silent. In Monday night’s post, she decided to update fans on her and Hudson’s status, although she did not confirm or deny the cheating rumors.

“It hurts me to say this but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for the both of us,” she wrote. “we are still close friends and i would not change that for anything! i truly have so much love for Chase and wish nothing but the best for him! it makes me so happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”

She also explained her noticeable absence from the entire conversation surrounding the scandal, saying that she needed “time to process it” for herself.

“I’m sorry i waited so long to tell you all,” she said. “Breakups are tough for anyone so i’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”