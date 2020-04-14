Is ‘Zoey’s Amazing Playlist’ New Tonight? See NBC’s Easter Schedule

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” followers are waiting to see what takes place after Max leaves Zoey’s group, but they’ll have to wait a little while longer. The NBC musical program is not brand-new tonight because NBC altered their schedule for Easter.

Instead of broadcasting new episodes of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and also “Good Girls,” NBC has decided for some unique vacation programs. Up, last year’s real-time program of “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” starring John Legend and also Sara Bareilles, will certainly air from 7 p.m. EDT to 9:30 p.m. EDT.

After that, an episode of “Dateline” will certainly broadcast from 9:30 p.m. EDT to 11 p.m. EDT. The episode, labelled “Mystery on the Jordan River,” follows Jaclyn Moore, a beautician turned detective that aids solve a 15-year-old woman’s murder.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” won’t be gone for long. Period 1, episode 10, labelled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Outburst,” will certainly broadcast Sunday, April 19. The brand-new episode will certainly show Zoey (Jane Levy) searching for herself at probabilities with every one of her good friends.

“Zoey surprisingly discovers herself entering into major conflict with Simon (John Clarence Stewart), Max (Skylar Astin), Mo (Alex Newell) and also Howie (Zak Orth),” the synopsis teases.

On the other hand “Hamilton” star Renee Elise Goldsberry returns as Ava, Max’s new manager. Joan (Lauren Graham) will be figured out to obtain her employee back. “Tensions occur at SPRQ Point when the 4th and also 6th floorings compete over an essential item of code,” the logline teases.

The trailer for the next episode reveals both women accountable dueting to Monica and Brandy’s “The Boy Is Mine.” Enjoy listed below:

Elsewhere, NBC keeps in mind that “Mitch (Peter Gallagher) and also Maggie (Mary Steenburgen) try to commemorate their anniversary.”

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Season 1 normally airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.