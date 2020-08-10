ISA: Can you transfer money from one Help to Buy account to another? Rules explained

ISA TRANSFERS can be done with few limitations for most accounts but transferring funds from a Help to Buy account may prove difficult. The Help to Buy ISA scheme closed in 2019 and it is now no longer possible to open a new account.

Help to Buy ISAs can no longer be opened but many people may still hold an account and be able to contribute to it. Lifetime ISAs (LISA) were launched to replace Help to Buy schemes and it is possible to transfer funds from the old scheme to the new.

Funds held within a Help to Buy ISA can be transferred into a LISA but there are certain limitations in place. LISAs have an annual limit of £4,000 and as such, transfers cannot exceed this figure. While Help to Buy ISAs can no longer be opened, it should be noted that it is still possible to transfer money held within a Help to Buy account to another. This can be done so long as the providers involved offers said Help to Buy ISAs and accepts transfers in.

ISAs of all kinds can have up to £20,000 saved within them in the current tax year. There are four main types of ISA which includes cash, stocks and share, innovative finance and lifetime ISAs. Regardless of which ISA is held, the holder will benefit from certain tax perks. There is no capital gains or income tax levied on money held within an ISA.

To open an ISA, a person must be: 16 or over for a cash ISA

18 or over for a stocks and shares or innovative finance ISA

18 or over but under 40 for a Lifetime ISA

A resident in the UK

A Crown servant (for example diplomatic or overseas civil service) or their spouse or civil partner if they do not live in the UK

Junior ISAs can also be set up for children but they have an annual limit of £9,000. These accounts can only be set up by parents or guardians with parental responsibility for a child aged under 16. Once the child themselves turns 18, the account will automatically convert to an adult ISA. Junior ISAs can be opened with a range of banks, building societies, credit unions, friendly societies and stock brokers.