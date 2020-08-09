ISA: You can re-open a Help to Buy account if a house purchase falls through – this is how

ISA accounts can come in many forms with each of them providing different perks and features. Help to Buy ISAs were set up to help with house purchases and they could be utilised more in the coming months as the Help to Buy equity scheme was recently extended.

Help to Buy ISAs can provide holders with a 25 percent bonus on their savings if it’s used for a home purchase. This bonus will be capped at £3,000 in total and it can be used in tandem with the Help to Buy equity scheme.

The equity scheme allowed people to purchase a home with a very small deposit and while the scheme will be closing in the coming years, the government recently extended certain elements of it. The government changed the rules on the scheme recently in response to coronavirus, detailing the following: “Under the current scheme, new homes would needed to have been finished being built by the end of December – the extension will mean the deadline will now move to February 28 2021, helping thousands of customers to get the keys to their new home. “The deadline for the legal completion of the sale will remain the same – 31 March 2021.”

Christopher Pincher, the Housing Minister, commented on the announcement: “This government is committed to helping a new generation to realise their dream of home ownership, and since 2010 we’ve helped more than 640,000 families into home ownership through our support including Help to Buy and Right to Buy. “Today’s announcement will help provide certainty and assurance for Help to Buy customers whose new homes have been delayed due to coronavirus and affirms the government’s commitment to helping more people to own their own home.” The property market and general mortgage arrangements have been dramatically affected by coronavirus, which may worry users of Help to Buy ISAs which can no longer be opened.

Property purchases, even in normal economic times, can often fall through but fortunately Help to Buy ISAs can be somewhat shielded from this, If a property purchase falls through, a Help to Buy ISA holder can re-open their account with the same provider, so long as they still offer the product. Additionally, a saver could also open an account with a new provider (should they choose to accept a transfer). Help to Buy ISAs cannot be opened by new savers in any other circumstances as the scheme closed in 2019.

Lifetime ISAs (LISA) were launched to replace Help to Buy accounts and they can provide similar perks. While Help to Buy ISAs provide a bonus that is capped at £3,000, whereas the maximum that can be awarded with a LISA is £32,000. Additionally, LISA bonuses can also be used for funding retirement if the holder does not wish to use it for a property purchase. It’s possible to transfer funds from a Help to Buy account to a LISA but only £4,000 can be put into them in a single year.