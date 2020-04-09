‘It Was Hell Of A Ride’: The Undertaker To Retire After Winning WWE’s First Boneyard Match?

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran The Undertaker has hinted at retirement with his latest Instagram post after he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The Undertaker took on AJ Styles in WWE’s first-ever Boneyard match. Since it was a new concept, the fans clearly had no idea what to expect. The reactions that the company received after the match, which the Undertaker won quite easily, showed the Boneyard concept was a success. The fight also witnessed the return of The Undertaker’s biker persona and he then went on to destroy all three members of The OC. The Phenom sealed the match by burying AJ Styles and as a result, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania result stands at 25-2.

The Boneyard fight took place on the first night of WrestleMania 36. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, there were quite a few firsts that were witnessed at the Show of the Shows. Firstly, it took place without any live audience and it was a two-night affair instead of its usual one night.

After defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker put up a moving post on his social media platforms. “It was hell of a ride! #BoneyardMatch #WrestleMania #30years,” he wrote along with a picture of his.

It has been 30 years since The Undertaker made his first appearance at WWE. He made his debut at the Survivor Series in 1990 and maiden WrestleMania fight was against Jimmy Snuka in 1991. Ever since then, The Phenom has been WrestleMania’s key part and it would be mighty emotional for the fans to watch him walk away.

The 55-year-old did not participate at WrestleMania in 2019. However, this year, AJ Styles ensured The Undertaker showed up at WWE’s biggest Pay-Per-View (PPV) event. The Undertaker replaced Rey Mysterio as the final candidate of the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy gauntlet fight. It hardly took any time for him to defeat AJ Styles and that led to the Phenomenal One begin the war of words with The Deadman.

At any given opportunity, AJ Styles took shots at The Undertaker. The build-up got intense when AJ Styles insulted The Undertaker’s wife saying that she has forced the Deadman to continue to wrestle in WWE.