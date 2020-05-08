Italian Barilla chef Andrea Tranchero shares pasta mistakes and the perfect sauce for each shape

Italian chef Andrea Tranchero has shared the most common mistakes home cooks make when preparing pasta, including breaking spaghetti before it boils and adding olive oil to the cooking water.

The executive chef of Barilla – who worked in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world – revealed the dos and don’ts of cooking the authentic dish.

‘The perfect pasta starts with the pasta. A delicious Italian dish needs a good quality base and so it’s very important that you choose a premium, good quality pasta to cook with,’ Mr Tranchero told Daily Mail Australia.

‘When cooking the pasta, make sure you follow the instructions on the box for a perfectly al dente taste – not crunchy, but firm with a little bite.

‘Cooking water should be salty like the sea – I recommend approximately 7g of salt per litre of water – and boiling with big bubbles before you add the pasta in.’

One minute prior to being cooked, transfer the pasta to the sauce to finish off cooking, adding a spoonful of the cooking water.

‘The heat of the pan will help the pasta take on the delicious flavours of the sauce, and the reserved cooking water will help the pasta and sauce combine,’ he said.

Here, Mr Tranchero listed the common errors when preparing the Italian cuisine – and how to avoid it.

Many of us assume it helps prevent our pasta from sticking together but it wastes our precious olive oil as it doesn’t mix with water.

‘It does nothing. The oil floats to the top, while the pasta sinks,’ he explained.

In any bolognese, ravioli, or marinara, Mr Tranchero said olive oil is your secret weapon but it’s best saved until the end.

‘Oil and water don’t mix so adding it to the cooking water will just coat the pasta, making it harder for it to bind well with the sauce. Finish off your dish with a generous drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil for a rich, authentically Italian flavour,’ he said.

Don’t ever break your spaghetti before boiling it because long pasta is supposed to wrap around your fork. Spaghetti can hold sauce more efficiently but if you break it in half, you’ll have shorter strands which makes it harder to eat.

Italians eat spaghetti by twirling forkfuls of long strands in a way that it doesn’t slip off or let sauce drip from it.

Mr Tranchero said if you need to break long pasta to fit it in your only small pot, invest in a bigger pot.

This only washes away the starch on the pasta which actually helps to make your finished dish silky and smooth.

A lot of people don’t finish off cooking their pasta and sauce together in the pan and allowing it to absorb the beautiful sauce flavours.

Adding some of the pasta cooking water into the sauce will help the pasta and sauce combine nicely.

Don’t leave your pasta sitting on the bench, serve it immediately while it’s hot and glossy for the best result.

Herbs like parsley, mint, rosemary and basil can add so much more flavour and vibrancy to a home-cooked dish. Be sure to include them in your spaghetti Bolognese, lasagne or salad instead of the dried alternative.

Simple and quick recipes can be just as (if not more) delicious than any heavily involved recipe that uses a long list of ingredients. Go back to basics and think classic combinations like pasta, olive oil, tomato, herbs and seasoning.

Many home cooks will add veggies to an oiled pan, or pasta to a saucepan before they’re hot enough. Take a few minutes to allow time for heating and to help avoid serving a soggy or poorly cooked dish.

Don’t just add your salt or other seasonings at the very start or end of the cooking process. Taste as you go and adjust seasoning as needed whilst building your dish for a more flavoursome finish.

Give your veggies or meat enough room to move around to avoid slowing down the process. You can always prepare in batches to ensure your dish cooks evenly and without turning to mush.