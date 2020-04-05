Italian nurse pictured asleep on her desk during coronavirus shift reveals she had Covid-19

An Italian nurse who was pictured slumped over her desk during a long shift has revealed she tested positive for coronavirus shortly after the snap was taken, but said she ‘can’t wait to get back’ to work.

Elena Pagliarini, 43, became a symbol of the Italian health workers’ efforts when a picture of her asleep still in her gloves, masks, scrubs and headgear at a Cremona hospital was heavily shared three weeks ago.

Five days after the photograph was taken the nurse tested positive for coronavirus.

She has now recovered and is eager to get back to work, telling Italian news site Cremonasipuò.it: ‘I can’t wait to get back.’

The picture of Ms Pagliarini was published by industry website Nurse Times, and shared around the globe.

Still wearing her face mask and surgical gown the photo spoke of the Italian hospitals ‘overwhelmed’ by the crisis.

A fellow medic who took the picture said: ‘We are all tested in body and mind, seeing all those sick people, asking for help with our eyes.

‘We started at 8pm. We had been working tirelessly for over ten hours.

‘I saw Elena rest five minutes after hours spent running from one patient to another, trying to help yet another patient who came with a fever and respiratory failure.’

Italy first emerged as the European epicentre of the virus before rocketing to become the country with the most deaths from infection globally. Their death toll currently stands at 13,155, dwarfing the 3,318 recorded in China, where the outbreak began.

Medics have already described how hospitals are running at ‘200 per cent capacity’ with operating theatres hurriedly converted into intensive care units.

Doctors have been forced into life-or-death decisions over who should receive intensive care, with virus cases piling up around the country.

Non-coronavirus cases are being sidelined with some medics being given a ‘leaflet’ and told to perform specialist tasks for which they are not qualified, while some patients over 65 are not even being assessed, one doctor in northern Italy said.

The doctor also issued a warning for the UK, saying that the Italian chaos would repeat itself in Britain ‘if you don’t take it seriously’.