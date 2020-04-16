Italy state agencies to give guarantees for bank loans…

ROME, April 6 – Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and its export agency Sace will be authorised to guarantee bank loans this year worth up to 200 billion euros, according to a government draft decree seen by Reuters on Monday.

The Treasury will create a dedicated fund of 1 billion euros for the guarantees intended to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus emergency, the draft said.

Of the 200 billion euros, 30 billion euros ($32.39 billion)will be intended for small and medium-sized companies, the backbone of Italy’s economy. ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gavin Jones)