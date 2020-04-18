Italy to give new guarantees for bank loans worth over…

ROME, April 6 – Italy’s government is set to approve a new emergency decree on Monday aimed at granting liquidity and bank loans worth more than 400 billion euros to companies hit by the new coronavirus, a Treasury source told Reuters.

The new legislation, combined with a previous stimulus package in March, would allow banks to offer credit totalling over 750 billion euros ($809.78 billion), said the source while the cabinet was meeting to review the decree.

More than 15,800 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the highest toll of any country. Rome has shuttered all businesses not deemed essential to the supply chain until at least April 13.

The economy ministry pledged to ministers it will shield banks from losses on 90% of loans to companies of all sizes, in a move expected to inject some 200 billion euros into the euro zone’s third largest economy, the source added.

The guarantee can be extended to 100% of possible losses under certain conditions, a second government source said, without giving details.

Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and its export agency Sace will provide further guarantees until the end of this year for an additional 200 billion euros, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed.

Italian companies using the scheme must refrain from approving dividend payments for a year, the document added. ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)