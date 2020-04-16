Italy’s virus-hit sovereign rating faces triple test in…

MILAN, April 6 – Italy will soon be under scrutiny for a triple review of its sovereign rating – already not too far from non-investment grade – while facing the impact of the coronavirus epidemic.

First in line stands S&P Global, whose report card is due on April 24, followed by Moody’s and DBRS on May 8.

Combatting the economic shock caused by the virus, which has paralysed activity since early March, will require much higher public spending, therefore increasing debt.

The Italian ruling coalition – the 5-Star Movement and the centre-left PD party – last month approved a 25-billion euro ($27.01 billion) stimulus package with a decree called “Cura Italia”.

The government is expected to approve on Monday a new guarantee scheme aimed at helping professionals and companies.

The so-called “liquidity decree” sets aside some 7 billion euros in order to strengthen measures designed to allow cash to be granted to companies.

The euro zone third-largest economy was already tipping into recession before the country was hit by the COVID-19 crisis. According to the national statistics bureau ISTAT, GDP contracted by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, before the coronavirus outbreak hit.

Economists are unanimous in betting on another, much sharper decline, in the first quarter of this year and for 2020 as a whole.

Italy´s rating outlook is viewed as key by financial markets. Italy is the euro zone´s third-biggest economy and viewed as one if its weakest links given high debt levels and its fourth recession since 2008.

Following are some key points for Italy’s rating path.

* S&P Global rating on Italy stands at ‘BBB’, the second-lowest investment grade, with a negative outlook. Frank Gill, S&P director of sovereign ratings for EMEA, said last week the agency saw no “immediate need to adjust” the credit rating.

* Both Moody’s and DBRS will update their rating on May 8. Moody’s ranking stands at ‘Baa3’, a single notch away from non- investment grade, with a stable outlook. DBRS’s grade is ‘BBB (high)’, with a stable trend. The Canadian agency considers ‘speculative or non-investmant grade’ sovereign rating equal or lower than ‘BB’.

* Business lobby Confindustria said last week it sees Italian GDP falling by 6% and deficit rising to 5% of GDP in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The debt-to-GDP ratio could spike to 147.2% from 134.8 in 2019.

* Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said last week the business lobby’s forecast on GDP is realistic.

* LC Macroadvisor economist Lorenzo Codogno said on Friday he saw increased rating downgrade risks for Italy and other countries. Fitch cut Britain’s sovereign debt rating in late March.

* According to Alessandro Tentori, Cio at Axa, there are no downgrade risks for Italy in the short term, at least while the virus oubreak rages.

* In reports published last week, Commerzbank and Kames Capital envisaged for Italy a downgrade to “junk”.

* Goldman Sachs said it sees Italy’s deficit at 10% and debt/GDP ratio at 160% in 2020.

* Think tank Prometeia said it expects Italy’s GDP to fall by 6.5% in 2020, with public debt rising to 150% at the end of the year.

* Think tank Ref said in a report published on March 20 that Italy’s economy will contract by 3% in the first quarter of 2020 and shrink a further 5% in the second quarter.

* Stretching the horizon to the summer, Fitch Rating will update it review on July 10. The agency currently rates Italy at ‘BBB’, two notches over ‘junk’, with a negative outlook like S&P Golbal.

* The closely-watched 10-year bond yield spread between Italy and Germany briefly rose to around 320 basis points on March 18, narrowing only after the European Central Bank stepped in with ramped up asset purchases to stem market panic. That gap is currently around just below 200 bps (Reporting by Alessia Pè, Sara Rossi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)