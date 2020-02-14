It’s over, Leo! Varadkar urged to resign after Irish election – ‘It might humble you!’

LEO VARADKAR is under pressure to resign after he became the first sitting Taoiseach [Irish PM] in Ireland’s history not to top the poll in his own constituency.

Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael party came third in the popular vote, with the PM himself only securing reelection at the fifth count – a major humiliation in Ireland’s electoral system, in which multiple MPs are elected per constituency. Paudie Coffey, a former Fine Gael TD [Irish MP] has urged the Mr Varadkar to reconsider his position for the future of the party.

The news comes after Fine Gael got just under 20.9 percent of the vote – its worst ever election result – trailing behind rivals Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein. Mr Coffey told Irish radio station WLRfm Mr Varadkar should step down to allow the “re-building of the party”. He said: “I think Leo should reflect on his position, I think he’s done his best.

“He didn’t achieve what he set out to do unfortunately – I think he should step aside as leader of Fine Gael and allow a new re-building of the party from the grassroots up again. “I believe politics is built from the grassroots. “People are elected from the grassroots and elected by the people – if you lose the connection with that grassroots well then you lose the vote and you lose the chance of getting back to do what you want to do.”

He was joined by an army of disgruntled Twitter users who also called for the Irish premier to resign. One said: “Leo Varakadar just resign ye f****** embarrassment.” Another said: “I’m 99% sure that Leo Varadkar is gonna resign after this… He called an election thinking he’d boss it and FG have been picked off like flies.”

A Twitter user wrote: “How embarrassing for him. It might humble a bit. Now I think it’s time to resign.” Another one added: “Do us all a favour and resign Leo, you have failed. Thought nobody would turn up to voting and watch the Ireland game. You are a snake.” The Irish leader is scrambling for a coalition after all the major parties failed to get a majority in the historic general election. With all first preferences counted Sinn Féin secured 24.5 percent compared to 22.2 percent for Fianna Fáil and 20.9 percent for Mr Varadkar’s party Fine Gael.

Embarrassing footage shows the moment Mr Varadkar realised he had been elected in his constituency on the fifth count, after Sinn Féin’s Paul Donnelly secured top-spot. But Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe dismissed resignation fears saying Mr Varadkar would continue as party leader. Mr Donohoe told the ‘The Pat Kenny Show’ he would “absolutely” support Mr Varadkar.